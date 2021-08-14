91°F
Letters

LETTER: Do you have a plan for when you get sick?

Cindy O’Donnell Las Vegas
August 13, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

If you do not plan to get the COVID vaccine, have you considered other plans you will have to make when (not if) you get the virus? Have you arranged for a (vaccinated) person to take care of you? Will that person also take care of your family, pets, house, job, car, finances, etc.? Will that (vaccinated) caregiver be able to drive you to the hospital if necessary? Will you need more than one (vaccinated) caregiver?

It’s much simpler to plan to get vaccinated, and then actually carry out that plan.

