59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Does anybody care about the national debt?

By Schyler Frost, Henderson
November 8, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The national debt has been growing my entire life, and I am 71. Nothing changes. Both sides blame each other when it’s the fault of both.

We should create a group made up of people like Paul Ryan to look at every penny spent and find ways to save money and balance our budget. Once the budget is balanced, we can then attack our $23 trillion debt.

I suggest that all patriotic Americans attack the debt with donations which can go only to the national debt and that no money can be spent beyond our balanced budget. Once the national debt is gone, the billions that are now going for interest could be used for so many other things. This would go a long way toward making America great instead of paying interest to China and other countries.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Workers of the world unite!
Bobby Morrow Boulder City

Anti-American, robber-baron corporations pillage and demoralize our nation.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Senate impeachment trial will be quick affair
By Thomas Caggiano, North Las Vegas

As soon as the Senate impeachment trial starts, the president’s attorney will make a motion for summary judgment of dismissal.

Former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
LETTER: A story of dueling quid pro quos
David Jaronik, Pahrump

In her Nov. 5 letter, Sherry Hobbs says that President Donald Trump is guilty of quid pro quo . I wonder what she believes about the former vice president.