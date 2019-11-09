LETTER: Does anybody care about the national debt?

(Getty Images)

The national debt has been growing my entire life, and I am 71. Nothing changes. Both sides blame each other when it’s the fault of both.

We should create a group made up of people like Paul Ryan to look at every penny spent and find ways to save money and balance our budget. Once the budget is balanced, we can then attack our $23 trillion debt.

I suggest that all patriotic Americans attack the debt with donations which can go only to the national debt and that no money can be spent beyond our balanced budget. Once the national debt is gone, the billions that are now going for interest could be used for so many other things. This would go a long way toward making America great instead of paying interest to China and other countries.