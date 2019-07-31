LETTER: Does gender equity in the U.S. military mean equal casualties?

Is that what we want for the women of America?

The article “Only one quarter of nominees for service academies are female” in the July 24 Review-Journal left me with some questions for those championing women’s equality in the uniformed military services.

Will we push them involuntarily into combat scenarios, like we do with our male service members? Likewise, if we need to re-establish a draft, will women be drafted in numbers equal to the men? Is the ultimate goal to assure that women involved in future military conflicts will die in equal numbers to their male counterparts?

It seems to me that these will be the actual consequences of this push for “equality.” Anything less is not true equality. Is that what we want for the women of America? Is this what America now stands for?