98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Does gender equity in the U.S. military mean equal casualties?

Don Dieckmann Henderson
July 30, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The article “Only one quarter of nominees for service academies are female” in the July 24 Review-Journal left me with some questions for those championing women’s equality in the uniformed military services.

Will we push them involuntarily into combat scenarios, like we do with our male service members? Likewise, if we need to re-establish a draft, will women be drafted in numbers equal to the men? Is the ultimate goal to assure that women involved in future military conflicts will die in equal numbers to their male counterparts?

It seems to me that these will be the actual consequences of this push for “equality.” Anything less is not true equality. Is that what we want for the women of America? Is this what America now stands for?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, drives past New York Liberty's Amanda Zahui B, of Sweden, du ...
LETTER: Equal pay for WNBA
By Jo Walsh Henderson

It’s great to see Sen. Jacky Rosen seeking equal pay for WNBA players.

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center, located at 6900 N. Pecos Rd., North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas ...
LETTER: Lesson from the VA
By Barry Gray, Mesquite

For all of the candidates and their followers who clammer for health care for all, go ask our veterans how they like waiting months and years for treatment.

Protestors hold signs that read " Asylum is a Right" outside of the San Francisco Federal Court ...
LETTER: It’s the law?
By Kyle Maring, Henderson

Reader Jack Oliver seems to believe that undocumented immigrants are criminals. But by that standard, we are obviously a nation of criminals.

Chad Newman, left, and Haydee Razo (North Las Vegas Police Department)
LETTER: Horror story
By Cynthia Welch Paradise

Death of 2-year-old is appalling.

The high occupancy vehicle lane is largely empty on Interstate 15 southbound near the East Flam ...
LETTER: HOV lanes unused
By Bill Morris Las Vegas

If the left loves HOV lanes, why is no one using them?

A 1040 tax form appears on display, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
LETTER: Tax plans
By Bruce Feher Las Vegas

The government always wants more money.