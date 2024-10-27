LETTER: Does Jacky Rosen favor abortion up until birth?

Since her attack ads, which may or may not be true, on her Republican opponent, Sam Brown, are mainly about his stance on abortion, she should be able to articulate her stance.

I have personally attempted to contact Sen. Jacky Rosen through her email address. I wanted to know her stance on abortion. I asked if she favored any limits on performing abortions — six weeks, 24 weeks or up until the time of birth. She has refused to answer.

Since her attack ads, which may or may not be true, on her Republican opponent, Sam Brown, are mainly about his stance on abortion, she should be able to articulate her stance. Apparently she is unwilling to share her opinion on the issue.