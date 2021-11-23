LETTER: Does Nevada really ‘win’ with infrastructure bill?

“‘Win’-frastructure” is your Nov. 16 headline. That may be the case for some, but not Nevada. We need new congressional representatives.

“‘Win’-frastructure” is your Nov. 16 headline. That may be the case for some, but not Nevada. If you look deeper, Nevadans got $1,302 per person from the bill whereas the average American got $3,642. And when it comes time to pay taxes, will Nevadans get a break? No.

We deserve better. Please elect some new Nevada-focused representatives in Washington.