LETTER: Does Nevada really ‘win’ with infrastructure bill?

David Hoff Las Vegas
November 22, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
“‘Win’-frastructure” is your Nov. 16 headline. That may be the case for some, but not Nevada. If you look deeper, Nevadans got $1,302 per person from the bill whereas the average American got $3,642. And when it comes time to pay taxes, will Nevadans get a break? No.

We deserve better. Please elect some new Nevada-focused representatives in Washington.

