LETTER: Does Obama still support Obamacare?

Former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Former President Barack Obama’s signature legislation was the Affordable Care Act. His vice president, Joe Biden, continues to emphasize his support for it in his bid to be the Democratic presidential nominee although the other major Democratic hopefuls do not support it.

I think it would be appropriate for Mr. Obama to now speak up and tell the American people who once supported him and this legislation whether or not he himself continues to support his signature legislation. Mr. Obama might also reveal whether or not he supports the only Democratic presidential hopeful who supports it.