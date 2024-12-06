51°F
Letters

LETTER: Does Trump have a hidden agenda with labor secretary pick?

Donald Trump speaks at Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Donald Trump speaks at Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Chip Henry Las Vegas
December 5, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to your Monday editorial about Donald Trump’s selection for secretary of labor:

I am a little confused about the statement that unions supported Mr. Trump. As far as I know, most labor groups endorsed Kamala Harris and Democrats, as we all know they support most union laws and rights.

Although Mr. Trump surprisingly selected a (somewhat) pro-labor former congresswoman to head the Department of Labor, it is assumed Mr. Trump has a hidden agenda in doing so.

Other than border patrol and some police unions, no major unions supported Mr. Trump. His NLRB choices will tell a different story.

As for the PRO Act, it is simply logic and common sense that if you choose to work in a union and receive the union package — better overall wages either in pay or benefits or both — you should pay dues. The dues doesn’t even come close to what you lose in a non-union house. Stop free-loading in a union house and pay for those wages earned by someone fighting on your behalf.

