LETTER: Does Trump have a hidden agenda with labor secretary pick?

Although Mr. Trump surprisingly selected a (somewhat) pro-labor former congresswoman to head the Department of Labor, it is assumed Mr. Trump has a hidden agenda in doing so.

In response to your Monday editorial about Donald Trump’s selection for secretary of labor:

I am a little confused about the statement that unions supported Mr. Trump. As far as I know, most labor groups endorsed Kamala Harris and Democrats, as we all know they support most union laws and rights.

Other than border patrol and some police unions, no major unions supported Mr. Trump. His NLRB choices will tell a different story.

As for the PRO Act, it is simply logic and common sense that if you choose to work in a union and receive the union package — better overall wages either in pay or benefits or both — you should pay dues. The dues doesn’t even come close to what you lose in a non-union house. Stop free-loading in a union house and pay for those wages earned by someone fighting on your behalf.