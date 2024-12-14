44°F
LETTER: Dog killers deserve harsh punishment

J. Harper Henderson
December 13, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I was grateful to see the article stating that executioners of Reba the dog had finally been apprehended and arrested (Wednesday Review-Journal). These despicable human beings gave this dog a death sentence by placing her in a taped-up plastic container, leaving her in the hot desert sun to suffer. District Attorney Steve Wolfson feels the maximum punishment or four years is not enough for this crime, and I could not agree more. I urge the presiding judge to sentence these people to the largest number of years possible.

To my fellow citizens of Clark County, sometimes circumstances appear that no longer allow us to have a pet. That is understandable. But in those cases, I urge you to take the animal to a local shelter so that it may be properly cared for until some beautiful soul comes forth to adopt.

