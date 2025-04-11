LETTER: DOGE looking better

At first I did not care for the Department of Government Efficiency. Now, after paying 16 percent tax to the federal government, another $4,000 in local sales taxes and fees and $500-plus in gasoline tax, I am a strong supporter of DOGE. Just look at what the city of Las Vegas paid because of the Badlands boondoggle. This is your tax money at work. Is this what you want? Lets give DOGE a chance to work and see what happens. We all need a little pain in life.