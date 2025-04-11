80°F
Letters

LETTER: DOGE looking better

Greg Brackett Henderson
April 10, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

At first I did not care for the Department of Government Efficiency. Now, after paying 16 percent tax to the federal government, another $4,000 in local sales taxes and fees and $500-plus in gasoline tax, I am a strong supporter of DOGE. Just look at what the city of Las Vegas paid because of the Badlands boondoggle. This is your tax money at work. Is this what you want? Lets give DOGE a chance to work and see what happens. We all need a little pain in life.

Janice Hayes North Las Vegas

Throughout this land, Americans are beginning to understand and feel that elections really do have consequences.

Gov. Joe Lombardo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Let them build!
Tim Underwood Las Vegas

As a recovered homeless citizen of Las Vegas, I resent Gov. Joe Lombardo’s plan to suck up the few remaining houses available to purchase in Nevada.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: CCSD is a mess
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

Should taxpayers trust the Clark County School District with their money?

