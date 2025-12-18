52°F
LETTER: Dogs in restaurants, stores strikes a nerve

T.K. Frazier Mesquite
December 17, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I refer to the Dec. 13 letter to the editor by Michael Pravica. I, too, believe our country is literally going to the dogs.

Years ago, the only dogs that were allowed in restaurants, stores, etc. were those identified as “seeing-eye dogs” or “service dogs specifically allowed under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The dogs we are currently seeing are mostly those that are being pushed in baby strollers, grocery carts or on airplanes and cruises. They are not service animals.

The grocery carts or airplane seats are not being properly sanitized by the grocery store workers or cleaning crews before other people are unknowingly using the carts or seating themselves. Additionally, small dogs being carried in the arms of the owner (as well as in strollers) are not considered service dogs.

The states or federal government should review and re-enforce the law on this subject and be more explicit in what all these abusive practices are before we have another serious health code problem.

