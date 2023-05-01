LETTER: Doing a good deed on Earth Day

A large stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

On Earth Day, the Better Business Bureau offered free shredding at their location in southwest Las Vegas. I wanted to do my part to preserve the planet, so I collected two years of “to be shredded” trash laying around the house, and off I went.

On the five mile drive to the BBB, the thought crossed my mind that I was burning a lot of gasoline and ejecting pollutants into the air. Am I really celebrating Earth Day appropriately? No matter, I’m on a mission to save the planet.

As I approached the entrance to the BBB, I saw a line of cars that started at the back of the property, up the side street to the back entrance, out onto the street across the entire block and around the corner for a couple hundred yards to the end. By the time I settled in, several cars were already behind me. Here we were in a huge line of cars with our engines idling and burning gas. But, no matter, we were all united to save the planet.