LETTER: Dolphins shouldn’t be in captivity

A baby dolphin was born Aug. 16 at The Mirage’s Secret Garden (“Mirage, mom welcome baby dolphin, Aug. 29). A sad day for that baby who will grow up in a cement swimming pool filled with chemicals, with no place to go and nothing to do. Shame on The Mirage for allowing them to produce more dolphins in an already crowded space.

These highly intelligent beings swim for miles every day with their pod, dive to deep depths to hunt for live fish using their sonar, rather than the dead ones they are fed daily. The public doesn’t understand that these dolphins suffer every day in their cement fishbowl. Breeding can be controlled so no others are born into this meaningless life. Isn’t that the right thing to do?