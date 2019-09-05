96°F
Letters

LETTER: Dolphins shouldn’t be in captivity

September 4, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

A baby dolphin was born Aug. 16 at The Mirage’s Secret Garden (“Mirage, mom welcome baby dolphin, Aug. 29). A sad day for that baby who will grow up in a cement swimming pool filled with chemicals, with no place to go and nothing to do. Shame on The Mirage for allowing them to produce more dolphins in an already crowded space.

These highly intelligent beings swim for miles every day with their pod, dive to deep depths to hunt for live fish using their sonar, rather than the dead ones they are fed daily. The public doesn’t understand that these dolphins suffer every day in their cement fishbowl. Breeding can be controlled so no others are born into this meaningless life. Isn’t that the right thing to do?

Las Vegas Sun newspapers photographed on Aug. 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A comic request

The only reason I read the Sun is for the comic strips “Dilbert” and “Pearls Before Swine”.

Las Vegas Sun newspapers photographed on Aug. 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wasted space

I read with great interest about the Review-Journal’s attempt to sever the Joint Operating Agreement with the Las Vegas Sun.

Wayne Allyn Root (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wayne Allyn Root pats himself on the back
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

I read Wayne Allyn Root’s column for the sheer entertainment, like reading the comics. His Aug. 25 commentary didn’t disappoint.

LETTER: Clark County teachers and master’s degrees
Brandon Taylor Henderson

I keep hearing teachers say they deserve the step increases they were promised when they started their master’s program or the continuing ed curriculum.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: Las Vegas Monorail a local transportation asset
By David Ballard, Las Vegas

I believe having people use mass transit and taking cars off the road is in the best interest of society. Sometimes, the answers to problems are simple ones.