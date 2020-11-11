43°F
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump a modern-day Svengali

Beatrice Lieberman Las Vegas
November 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Among his other accomplishments, our clairvoyant president has predicted the future. Weeks ago he promised that illegal voters would control the election and … voila, without proof, his predictions came true and his supporters went wild.

Does anyone question his modus operandi? Does anyone recognize a pattern? Weeks before something Donald Trump is against, he starts to create lies about the event — fake news, biased reporters, a hoax — nothing is exempt from his contempt.

I know his followers know there was Russian interference in the 2016 election. that COVID isn’t a hoax, and that our president is a big-time liar, but our present day Svengali gets away with it all. Isn’t there something wrong with this picture?

I believe that’s how dictators gain power. When will people wake up and see that, in Mr. Trump’s mind, “Make America great again” means empower him for life? Dictators create distrust in our institutions and press.. He’s done that. Now he wants you to vote him in for life.

Mr. Trump lost by more than 4 million popular votes. Our new president is Joe Biden. Accept it.

