Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump again shows his true colors

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump watches during the Republican N ...
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump watches during the Republican National Convention, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Former President Barack Obama. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Obama doesn’t rush to embrace Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: The new democracy
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a ca ...
LETTER: A Trump miracle?
President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the College of Southern Nevada on Tuesday ...
LETTER: Shame is powerful tool
Lynn Forkos Las Vegas
July 25, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Even if President Joe Biden may have waited too long to step down, it was a sad decision for a good man who has served this country for many years. The fact that Donald Trump didn’t even have the decency to say something civil under the circumstances proves that he is and always will be the mean-spirited and arrogant person he has always been.

Mr. Trump’s followers are indeed under the spell of this man, and that is why this country is divided so egregiously. Mr. Trump did this, and I hope that we will be able to fix what he has broken.

Robert L. Cordero Washington, Utah

Democratic elites will force a candidate on the masses.

Josh Kunis Las Vegas

Victor Joecks’ assertion that God specifically intervened for Donald Trump (he actually called it a miracle) but allowed Corey Comperatore to be killed is absurd blasphemy and a perversion of scripture.

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

At least half a dozen people should have resigned already over the recent Trump assassination attempt. Or they should have been fired in disgrace and dishonor.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Another Biden success story
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

So glad to hear that our military considers this huge taxpayer-funded boondoggle such a success.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Here’s what Biden should do now
Al Garth Las Vegas

Now that President Joe Biden has announced he is dropping out of the race for president, here are 10 requests.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Trump will forever be Trump
Tracey Howard Las Vegas

After reading Debra J. Saunders’ Friday column on Donald Trump’s convention speech, I had to laugh out loud.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a ca ...
LETTER: A mixed bag on the Secret Service
Don Perry Las Vegas

Heroic acts, but as for the idiot who surveyed the site and deemed the security adequate, you should be looking for a new job.

