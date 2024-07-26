LETTER: Donald Trump again shows his true colors

Mr. Trump’s followers are indeed under the spell of this man, and that is why this country is divided so egregiously.

Even if President Joe Biden may have waited too long to step down, it was a sad decision for a good man who has served this country for many years. The fact that Donald Trump didn’t even have the decency to say something civil under the circumstances proves that he is and always will be the mean-spirited and arrogant person he has always been.

Mr. Trump did this, and I hope that we will be able to fix what he has broken.