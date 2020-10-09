LETTER: Donald Trump and a “peaceful transistion”

Richard Strickland’s Sept. 30 letter stated that President Donald Trump “implied he might not accept a peaceful transition” if the election is rigged. If the election is found to be rigged, why should Mr. Trump just roll over and hand it to Joe Biden without a fight?

Mr. Strickland conveniently omits the fact that it was Hillary Clinton who publicly stated that Mr. Biden “should not concede under any circumstances,” and the Democratic National Committee is currently hiring hundreds or lawyers to contest the election should Mr. Biden lose. Coupled with the fact that the Democrats have tried every trick in the book (impeachment over a phone call, a contrived Russian scandal that is rapidly pointing to criminal collusion by Ms. Clinton, James Comey, John Brennan and Barack Obama, to name a few) to invalidate Mr. Trump’s 2016 win, and you have a recipe for the fact that the Democrats have yet to accept a peaceful transition of the last election.

If a rigged election is around the corner, I would think that Mr. Strickland would actually encourage President Trump to seek a just outcome rather than just hand it over to the usual liberal suspects who tried to taint the last one.