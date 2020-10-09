78°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump and a “peaceful transistion”

J.J. Schrader Henderson
October 8, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated October 8, 2020 - 9:21 pm

Richard Strickland’s Sept. 30 letter stated that President Donald Trump “implied he might not accept a peaceful transition” if the election is rigged. If the election is found to be rigged, why should Mr. Trump just roll over and hand it to Joe Biden without a fight?

Mr. Strickland conveniently omits the fact that it was Hillary Clinton who publicly stated that Mr. Biden “should not concede under any circumstances,” and the Democratic National Committee is currently hiring hundreds or lawyers to contest the election should Mr. Biden lose. Coupled with the fact that the Democrats have tried every trick in the book (impeachment over a phone call, a contrived Russian scandal that is rapidly pointing to criminal collusion by Ms. Clinton, James Comey, John Brennan and Barack Obama, to name a few) to invalidate Mr. Trump’s 2016 win, and you have a recipe for the fact that the Democrats have yet to accept a peaceful transition of the last election.

If a rigged election is around the corner, I would think that Mr. Strickland would actually encourage President Trump to seek a just outcome rather than just hand it over to the usual liberal suspects who tried to taint the last one.

MOST READ
1
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
2
Family of man charged in toddler’s death was subject of abuse complaints
Family of man charged in toddler’s death was subject of abuse complaints
3
Mother seeks justice after baby left in hot car dies in Las Vegas
Mother seeks justice after baby left in hot car dies in Las Vegas
4
CARTOON: Plexiglass barrier
CARTOON: Plexiglass barrier
5
Raiders’ injured players closing in on a return
Raiders’ injured players closing in on a return
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Nevada COVID number on the rise
John Burke Henderson

The weekly daily average of 490 COVID-19 cases is much higher than the 264 daily cases in mid-September.

Dan Rodimer (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
LETTER: Dan Rodimer the best choice in CD3
Ellen Shaw Henderson

Stunned. Dismayed. Speechless. Those are a few of my reactions on reading the Review-Journal’s endorsement of Rep. Susie Lee, a Democrat, over challenger Republican Dan Rodimer.