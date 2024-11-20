44°F
LETTER: Donald Trump and Bizzaro World

Rep. Matt Gaetz. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: It’s a jungle on our roads
LETTER: Colleges have become daycare centers
LETTER: Compromise comes from the center
LETTER: Star-struck Nevada lawmakers
Paul Costantino Mesquite
November 19, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

The election is over. The criminal-elect has nominated a fellow criminal to investigate criminals. The new head of the Defense Department may be a weekend commentator for a second-rate news organization with no military leadership experience. The proposed head of Health and Human Services is a denier of medical science. Bizarro world is here. All because the current administration invented bird flu to increase the price of eggs and ignored the crisis at the border. The bar was pretty low in the past election. About limbo height.

LETTER: It’s a jungle on our roads
Richard Rorex Apple Valley, California

I am considering a bumper sticker that reads “Slow down, the coroner will wait.”

LETTER: Colleges have become daycare centers
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

Georgetown offered Legos, coloring at a post-election day “Self-Care Suite” for students to deal with “stressful times.”

LETTER: Star-struck Nevada lawmakers
Rick Kern Incline Village

The legislation, as proposed, calls for $1.9 billion in taxpayer subsidies over 20 years. It will create a “projected” 7,500 jobs? That’s $253,330 taxpayers will pay for each job.

LETTER: The broken teacher evaluation system
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

The odds of a failing teacher, tucked comfortably under the blanket of the teachers union, being let go are approximately 100 million to 1.

LETTER: Signs, signs everywhere there’s signs
Geoffrey Frasz Las Vegas

We Nevada voters had presented to us a bumper crop of examples of campaign signs using distortions, strawmen and appeals to fear, to name just a few.

LETTER: Want open primaries in Nevada?
Sondra Cosgrove Las Vegas The writer is executive director of Vote Nevada.

Start calling your Democratic lawmakers.

