LETTER: Donald Trump and Bizzaro World

The election is over. The criminal-elect has nominated a fellow criminal to investigate criminals. The new head of the Defense Department may be a weekend commentator for a second-rate news organization with no military leadership experience. The proposed head of Health and Human Services is a denier of medical science. Bizarro world is here. All because the current administration invented bird flu to increase the price of eggs and ignored the crisis at the border. The bar was pretty low in the past election. About limbo height.