Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump and double standards

Steve Danning Las Vegas
June 20, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, right, applauds as she is joined by former President Donald Trump on stage during a rally at the Alaska Airlines Center, in Anchorage, Alaska, July 9, 2022. (Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File)

In his June 14 column, Victor Joecks claims that the mishandling of classified documents by Hillary Clinton is “similar” to the mishandling of classified documents by Donald Trump. Given that similarity, he argues that a “double standard” explains why Mr. Trump was indicted while Ms. Clinton was not.

Yet, Mr. Joecks then undermines his own argument by acknowledging that Mr. Trump made “dumb decisions” and suffered many “self-inflicted wounds” in relation to his handling of the documents.

Mr. Trump’s “self-inflicted wounds” are more accurately described as statements he made and conduct he engaged in that is provable, highly “self-incriminating” and very difficult to contradict at trial. Such evidence is discussed extensively throughout the indictment and will be used against Mr. Trump to help prove he committed the crimes with which he is charged.

So upon closer inspection, that plethora of self-incriminating evidence makes the Trump case not so “similar” to the Clinton matter. Indeed, it is that evidence, rather than Mr. Joecks’ “double standard” theory, that explains why Donald Trump was indicted and Hillary Clinton was not.

LETTER: The A's will come
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Las Vegas is the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

