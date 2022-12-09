LETTER: Donald Trump and his minions are the real RINOs

FILE - In a Saturday, April 21, 2018, file photo, U. S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney delivers his speech to the delegates at the Utah Republican Nominating Convention, at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Romney says he voted for his wife Ann for president in 2016. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

I was pleased by Mitt Romney’s recent observation that Donald Trump is a “RINO” (Republican In Name Only) because he called for the “termination” of the Constitution. Sen. Romney’s point was that — notwithstanding Trump — many Republicans still adhere to traditional “Republican” values, for example, personal freedom, the rule of law, support of law enforcement and, yes, support of the Constitution, to name a few. True, a faction of the party — which includes election deniers and supporters of the Jan. 6 insurrection — rejects these values. But it is members of this faction, which includes Mr. Trump, who are the RINOs, not the other way around.