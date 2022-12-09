44°F
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump and his minions are the real RINOs

Emry J. Allen Las Vegas
December 8, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
I was pleased by Mitt Romney’s recent observation that Donald Trump is a “RINO” (Republican In Name Only) because he called for the “termination” of the Constitution. Sen. Romney’s point was that — notwithstanding Trump — many Republicans still adhere to traditional “Republican” values, for example, personal freedom, the rule of law, support of law enforcement and, yes, support of the Constitution, to name a few. True, a faction of the party — which includes election deniers and supporters of the Jan. 6 insurrection — rejects these values. But it is members of this faction, which includes Mr. Trump, who are the RINOs, not the other way around.

