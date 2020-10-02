LETTER: Donald Trump and his taxes

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Does anyone else find the timing of the release of President Donald Trump’s tax returns suspicious? On the weekend before the presidential debate? Or do I expect too much?

Also, who released this information, and where did they obtain it and from whom? And then this is quickly followed by new ads for Joe Biden about how much tax other “ordinary people” paid.

Do you remember Harry Reid’s smear of Mitt Romney when Harry said Mr. Romney hadn’t filed taxes for 10 years? Just more from the desperate leftists trying to de-rail the election. Sorry suspicious, and desperate.