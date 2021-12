Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

There are people who are obsessive for and against Donald Trump. This obsession may or may not reflect true history. But we must never forget how close we came losing our democratic republic on Jan. 6. Some people think that we must forget the past in order to move forward. We can chew gum and walk at the same time. If we choose to ignore the past, we are doomed to repeat it.