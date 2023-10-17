LETTER: Donald Trump and terror in the Middle East

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

I’m responding to James Moldenhauer’s letter of Oct. 10, in which he discusses foreign policy. I disagree with the assertion that the terrorist attack on Israel would not have happened under Donald Trump.

The tensions in the Middle East go back millennia and are currently exacerbated by hard-liners on both sides. I would argue that Benjamin Netanyahu’s focus on culture wars and remaking the judiciary have detracted from his primary duty of keeping his nation safe. How else can you explain the lack of intelligence that led to this disastrous failure?

You can see similar nonsense here at home. A small fringe of hard-liners has left the House of Representatives leaderless, with no plan for succession. Mr. Trump encouraged these loons to move forward for the “sin” of working across the aisle to prevent a government shutdown. Is it a coincidence that Hamas invaded so soon after this unserious action? The focus on culture wars rather than finding serious solutions to serious problems is a disgrace.