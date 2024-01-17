LETTER: Donald Trump and the ‘insurrection’

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

It amazes me how liberals always argue that Donald Trump cannot be on the ballot because of the Jan. 6 “insurrection.” How come no one has changed him with insurrection? He is being charged with many other fake charges that have yet to be proven true, but nothing about a Jan. 6 “insurrection.” The reason why there are still no charges is because there is no proof or evidence.

Democrats bring up the video of Mr. Trump, but he did not say a word to incriminate himself.

I have never seen the liberals so scared of someone and so willing to constantly fabricate charges to stop him.