LETTER: Donald Trump and the ‘insurrection’
Why hasn’t he been charged with that crime?
It amazes me how liberals always argue that Donald Trump cannot be on the ballot because of the Jan. 6 “insurrection.” How come no one has changed him with insurrection? He is being charged with many other fake charges that have yet to be proven true, but nothing about a Jan. 6 “insurrection.” The reason why there are still no charges is because there is no proof or evidence.
Democrats bring up the video of Mr. Trump, but he did not say a word to incriminate himself.
I have never seen the liberals so scared of someone and so willing to constantly fabricate charges to stop him.