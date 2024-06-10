89°F
LETTER: Donald Trump and the Las Vegas City Council have something in common

LETTER: Desalination, yes
LETTER: Deceitfully going off script
LETTER: Trump conviction is enough for one GOP voter
LETTER: America’s justice system and priorities
Jerry Berg Boulder City
June 9, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

New York City recently convicted someone of 34 felonies for a bookkeeping issue where the defendant spent $130,000 of his own money. Let’s see what the state of Nevada does to a group of people who foolishly squandered more than $237 million of taxpayer money on the Badlands golf course mess.

George Farley Henderson

But, the only new pipelines needed would be from the desalination plants to the reservoirs or canals.

LETTER: Holding Israel to a higher standard
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

War is ugly, and a lot of innocents suffer as a result. But you need to look to the ones who started it all for any vindictiveness, not the ones who are responding.

LETTER: Ukraine, Gaza have key differences
Tony Kyriacou Henderson

Russia’s land grab is intentionally targeting the civilian population while the Israeli military is doing its best to avoid civilian deaths after a horrific attack.

