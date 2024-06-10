LETTER: Donald Trump and the Las Vegas City Council have something in common

New York City recently convicted someone of 34 felonies for a bookkeeping issue where the defendant spent $130,000 of his own money.

New York City recently convicted someone of 34 felonies for a bookkeeping issue where the defendant spent $130,000 of his own money. Let’s see what the state of Nevada does to a group of people who foolishly squandered more than $237 million of taxpayer money on the Badlands golf course mess.