LETTER: Donald Trump and the real picture

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Andrea Sweet North Las Vegas
December 15, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In his recent letter, Don Perry painted quite the rosy picture of Donald Trump’s “failures” this year. Let’s look at the real picture.

Mr. Perry claims Mr. Trump fixed the border problem without help from Congress. If fixing the problem means breaking laws, ignoring the Constitution and trampling states’ rights, then Mr. Perry is correct. Trump gets an A-plus there.

Next up, gasoline and energy prices. Mr. Perry and Mr. Trump must get their gas at the same place — far from metro Las Vegas, where prices are still above the national average. As for energy prices being way down, the thousands of local residents who repeatedly press NV Energy on affordability issues tell a different tale.

Mr. Perry hails ICE for removing 30,000 bad hombres from the United States. What about the legal citizens who have been detained by ICE with no due process? Or the harm caused to our shaky economy by the loss of immigrant labor? How will Mr. Trump repair that damage?

Those “peace deals” Mr. Trump brokered? They’re really cease-fire agreements, and many were unraveling as they were being signed. Ask the residents of Gaza if their lives have improved.

As for Mr. Trump taking on Big Pharma and bringing down drug prices, Joe Biden passed the legislation that forced them to come to the table and negotiate.

I get it. Mr. Trump is Mr. Perry’s guy. Sometimes love is blind.

