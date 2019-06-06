96°F
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump and the Roadrunner

Steve Danning Las Vegas
June 5, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Sunday column, Wayne Allyn Root compared the Democrats to Wile E. Coyote and Donald Trump to the Roadrunner. I suspect many people are offended that Mr. Root feels he must resort to cartoon characters in order for RJ readers to grasp his viewpoint.

Regardless, comparing Mr. Trump to the Roadrunner is tenuous. While they both have an orange tint to their faces, everyone knows the Roadrunner communicates by tooting, ”meep-meep!” In contrast, Mr. Trump communicates by “tweet.”

LETTER: The US Postal Service and budget gimmicks
Paul Steidler Arlington, Va.

The Postal Service has defaulted on $48 billion in retiree health and pension payments to the U.S. Treasury. Taxpayers are on the hook for these and other liabilities.

LETTER: The new Las Vegas slogan
Donn Pearlman Las Vegas

So the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is changing its advertising slogan to “Vegas Changes Everything.”

LETTER: Where do I get my free stuff?
David Dandrea Henderson

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was on TV recently telling us that rich people are evil and do not deserve to have so much money.