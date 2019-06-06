LETTER: Donald Trump and the Roadrunner

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In his Sunday column, Wayne Allyn Root compared the Democrats to Wile E. Coyote and Donald Trump to the Roadrunner. I suspect many people are offended that Mr. Root feels he must resort to cartoon characters in order for RJ readers to grasp his viewpoint.

Regardless, comparing Mr. Trump to the Roadrunner is tenuous. While they both have an orange tint to their faces, everyone knows the Roadrunner communicates by tooting, ”meep-meep!” In contrast, Mr. Trump communicates by “tweet.”