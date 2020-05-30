92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump called out for his own ‘fake news’

Kenneth Kolman Henderson
May 29, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 29, 2020 - 9:38 pm

It’s about time someone called out President Donald Trump on fake news that he spreads over social media. Now that Twitter has called him out about not having his facts straight on mail-in ballots, he does not like being on the receiving end of being accused of fake news.

President Trump should engage his brain before thinking and spreading false statements. Now he even wants to shut down social media platforms because he does not like being fact-checked, as other Twitter users have been.

He claims Twitter is against his political campaign. No, people, just tell the truth.

MOST READ
1
George Floyd protest on Las Vegas Strip turns into tense standoff — LIVESTREAM
George Floyd protest on Las Vegas Strip turns into tense standoff — LIVESTREAM
2
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
3
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
4
Las Vegas gyms not rushing to reopen Friday
Las Vegas gyms not rushing to reopen Friday
5
Police seize drugs, $53K cash from northwest Las Vegas home
Police seize drugs, $53K cash from northwest Las Vegas home
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST