LETTER: Donald Trump called out for his own ‘fake news’

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

It’s about time someone called out President Donald Trump on fake news that he spreads over social media. Now that Twitter has called him out about not having his facts straight on mail-in ballots, he does not like being on the receiving end of being accused of fake news.

President Trump should engage his brain before thinking and spreading false statements. Now he even wants to shut down social media platforms because he does not like being fact-checked, as other Twitter users have been.

He claims Twitter is against his political campaign. No, people, just tell the truth.