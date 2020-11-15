LETTER: Donald Trump can blame only himself for his loss

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Many ill-advised supporters, toxic conservative news commentators and far-right bogus conspiracy outliers are claiming that the nefarious “Deep State,” corrupt local politicians, fraudulent mail-in ballots and additional “irregularities” are the proximate cause of the exacting national rebuke of President Donald. J. Trump.

They should blame only the president himself.

Had Mr. Trump adjusted his manner, actions and communications to the entire electorate, displayed empathy, respected norms, reached across the aisle and done his job, he would have won going away. Many Americans recognized the sensible accomplishments of this administration. But these wins weren’t enough while he continued to insult more than half the American populace.

The Greek philosopher Heraclitus wrote that character is destiny. In essence, one’s fate is determined by one’s own inner character. This president’s inner character is the single biggest reason for his one-term presidency. It is what it is.