52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump can blame only himself for his loss

Peter B. McMurran Henderson
November 14, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Many ill-advised supporters, toxic conservative news commentators and far-right bogus conspiracy outliers are claiming that the nefarious “Deep State,” corrupt local politicians, fraudulent mail-in ballots and additional “irregularities” are the proximate cause of the exacting national rebuke of President Donald. J. Trump.

They should blame only the president himself.

Had Mr. Trump adjusted his manner, actions and communications to the entire electorate, displayed empathy, respected norms, reached across the aisle and done his job, he would have won going away. Many Americans recognized the sensible accomplishments of this administration. But these wins weren’t enough while he continued to insult more than half the American populace.

The Greek philosopher Heraclitus wrote that character is destiny. In essence, one’s fate is determined by one’s own inner character. This president’s inner character is the single biggest reason for his one-term presidency. It is what it is.

MOST READ
1
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
VICTOR JOECKS: Clark County election officials accepted my signature — on 8 ballot envelopes
2
Republicans gain in Legislature; Trump narrows loss to Biden
Republicans gain in Legislature; Trump narrows loss to Biden
3
Gov. Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19
Gov. Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19
4
Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike
Nevada on some states’ travel advisory lists in wake of COVID-19 spike
5
California, 2 other states issue travel advisories amid COVID-19 spike
California, 2 other states issue travel advisories amid COVID-19 spike
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
LETTER: Don’t worry about signatures at the polls
Darrell Hitzemann North Las Vegas

The current voting process may not be the best ever developed, but it is a compromise to allow the most voters at a rate that would speed up the process.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
LETTER: Voter fraud does exist
Glade Barlow Las Vegas

It might not swing an election, but it needs to be addressed.