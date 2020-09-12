LETTER: Donald Trump can’t keep his stories straight

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

According to news reports, our president has referred to me and my fellow veterans as “losers.” Allegedly his remarks came while in France prior to a scheduled visit to a World War I cemetery to honor Americans killed in the war. He never made it.

I watched the television interview in which the president explains why he had to withdraw from a ceremony at which every other world leader in attendance showed up despite the weather.

It was a rainy day, he said, and his helicopter couldn’t fly. Makes sense. Helicopters are pretty fragile. Maybe the Defense Department should invest in some choppers for the Marines that could fly in inclement weather.

He further says that the Secret Service forbade going the 40 miles in a motorcade because, one suspects, of all the anarchists and assassins roaming the streets of Paris and the countryside. Plausible.

Then he concludes like a good husband by saying he called home to Washington to assure his wife that all was well and he was quite safe. Something most good husbands would do.

But see, his wife wasn’t home at all, she was right there in Paris with him. So there’s that.

Just another “gotcha” moment for our president, who needs to learn how to keep his stories straight.