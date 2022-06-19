LETTER: Donald Trump, Chuck Schumer and inciting violence

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks to his vehicle following his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

On March 4, 2020, on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “I want to tell you, (Neil) Gorsuch. I want to tell you, (Brett) Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you continue with these awful decisions.” Apparently, James Begley, who in a June 17 letter to the editor criticized Review-Journal cartoonist Michael Ramirez for addressing those comments, never saw that video on his beloved liberal networks.

No, Sen. Schumer didn’t use the word “kill.” But those words were surely a threat. And, if you believe President Donald Trump’s words incited the Capitol trespass on Jan. 6, 2021, then you must agree that Sen. Schumer incited the liberal lunatics now threatening Supreme Court justices outside their homes.

Goose, meet gander.