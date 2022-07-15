85°F
LETTER: Donald Trump comes to Las Vegas

Hank Schmidt Las Vegas
July 14, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
President Donald Trump watches as planes perform fly-overs of the Mount Rushmore National Monument Friday, July 3, 2020, in Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Review-Journal’s July 9 front page photo of Donald Trump’s visit to Las Vegas was priceless. Mr. Trump, dressed in his usual blue suit, white shirt and long red tie, was at the podium. Three Trump wannabes — Adam Laxalt, Joe Lombardo and somebody from the Las Vegas Police Protective Association — were seated to the right, each dressed in a matching Trump outfit and gazing adoringly (ala Mike Pence) at “The Donald.”

Who would ever vote for such feckless boot-licking candidates? Question: Will they switch to orange jumpsuits when Mr. Trump goes to prison?

