99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump could have stopped the FBI raid

Steve Danning Las Vegas
September 3, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Donald Trump watches Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan depart the White House in ...
President Donald Trump watches Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan depart the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The White House defended Trump's disclosure of classified information to senior Russian officials as "wholly appropriate," as Trump tried to beat back criticism from fellow Republicans and calm international allies increasingly wary about sharing their secrets with the new president. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In her Aug. 28 commentary, Debra J. Saunders notes that the midterm elections are approximately two months away. Therefore, she questions the “timing” of the FBI’s Aug. 8 search and seizure of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Rather than casting suspicions on the FBI, Ms. Saunders might consider that the “timing” has always been in Mr. Trump’s control. Indeed, if Mr. Trump had fully complied with the government’s informal requests for documents, and if he had fully complied with the subsequent subpoena for documents issued as far back as June of this year, no FBI search would have been required.

That would have precluded any discussion about the FBI’s “timing.”

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
2
Station Casinos starts demolition process for 3 shuttered hotels
Station Casinos starts demolition process for 3 shuttered hotels
3
Teen accused of fatal Summerlin stabbing found incompetent
Teen accused of fatal Summerlin stabbing found incompetent
4
Where Elvis performed in Las Vegas: Then and now — PHOTOS
Where Elvis performed in Las Vegas: Then and now — PHOTOS
5
Duran Duran powers through opener at Wynn Las Vegas
Duran Duran powers through opener at Wynn Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden
LETTER: Biden’s student loan gift
William Stockdale Las Vegas

The people who borrowed the money were supposedly adults accepting a responsibility.