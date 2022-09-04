LETTER: Donald Trump could have stopped the FBI raid

President Donald Trump watches Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan depart the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The White House defended Trump's disclosure of classified information to senior Russian officials as "wholly appropriate," as Trump tried to beat back criticism from fellow Republicans and calm international allies increasingly wary about sharing their secrets with the new president. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In her Aug. 28 commentary, Debra J. Saunders notes that the midterm elections are approximately two months away. Therefore, she questions the “timing” of the FBI’s Aug. 8 search and seizure of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Rather than casting suspicions on the FBI, Ms. Saunders might consider that the “timing” has always been in Mr. Trump’s control. Indeed, if Mr. Trump had fully complied with the government’s informal requests for documents, and if he had fully complied with the subsequent subpoena for documents issued as far back as June of this year, no FBI search would have been required.

That would have precluded any discussion about the FBI’s “timing.”