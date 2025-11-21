LETTER: Donald Trump courts war, but his family avoids military service

One has to wonder if Mr. Trump’s military-age son, Baron, or his military age granddaughter, Kia, will be volunteering for military duty as a patriotic American now that a new war is on the horizon.

As President Donald Trump sends troops to the Caribbean threatening war with Venezuela, one thinks of other presidents who served during wartime.

President Abraham Lincoln had a military-age son who volunteered to serve in the Union army during the Civil War. Theodore Roosevelt’s four sons served in World War I. One of them died. All four of Franklin Roosevelt’s sons served in World War II.

Mr. Trump’s grandfather came to America reportedly to avoid military service in Germany. Mr. Trump’s father was too old to serve in World War II. Mr. Trump avoided serving in Vietnam because of a diagnosis of “bone spurs.” None of his children has yet volunteered for military service during the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

One has to wonder if Mr. Trump’s military-age son, Baron, or his military age granddaughter, Kia, will be volunteering for military duty as a patriotic American now that a new war is on the horizon.