LETTER: Donald Trump had a little help with all the indictments

Former president Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Carmine A. Di Fazio North Las Vegas
April 29, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Saturday letter, Edward Mikula claims Donald Trump has no one to blame for his legal problems than himself. If that’s the case, he’s had a lot of assistance from dishonest prosecutors and attorneys general.

Mr. Mikula forgets that Mr. Trump is a businessman — a successful one to boot. All successful business people have a little larceny in their hearts, but that doesn’t mean the government and Department of Justice go after them with jail terms. Having served on a federal grand jury and numerous petit juries in several states, I know it is widely agreed that a shrewd and vindictive district attorney and/or prosecutor can indict a ham sandwich.

Before being judge, jury and executioner, let Mr. Trump have the trials and his constitutional due process and let’s see the verdicts.

Mike Growney Las Vegas

I’m voting against every politician who — in the picture at the groundbreaking shown in the Review-Journal — celebrated pouring our tax money down the drain.

LETTER: Nevada’s open space is a gift
Evan Blythin Blue Diamond

The governor’s suggestion to release more of Nevada’s federally owned land is a form of federal spending and diminishes Nevada’s gift of open space.

