Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump has been fired

Walter F. Wegst Las Vegas
December 6, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It finally dawned on me why President Donald Trump continually and irrationally claims voter fraud in the past election. First, he cannot accept the idea that someone other than him can uttered the words, “You’re fired.” Second, his entire life has been based on fraud, lies and deception, hence he cannot believe that lots of people actually do things honestly and ethically.

The man has done a few things as president that are good, i.e. lowering the corporate income tax rate which brought corporations and thus American jobs back to the United States. Overall, however, he is a disaster and should be fired.

