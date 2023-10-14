LETTER: Donald Trump has issues, yes

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In response to Elaine Harman’s Monday letter headlined “Rap sheet”: America would be best served if the Democratic and Republican parties would nominate someone other than Joe Biden and Donald Trump for president.

That being said, I cannot cast my ballot for someone who has continued to lie about his family not receiving money from foreign nations for doing nothing when bank records prove otherwise. I cannot cast my ballot for someone who said he has neither met nor spoken to business associates of his son, Hunter, when sworn testimony and tape recordings proved otherwise

I cannot cast my ballot for someone whose decisions on the economy have caused inflation to soar to a 40-year high. I cannot cast my ballot for someone who has let our southern border be overrun by illegal immigrants. And now recently, I cannot cast my ballot for someone who has caused the Hamas invasion of Israel by easing sanctions on Iranian oil sales.

It has been one blunder after another ever since America elected this delusional, incoherent, incompetent individual. Decisions and policies matter and, although Mr. Trump has many flaws, his decisions on the economy, immigration and foreign affairs worked, and that is the basis for how I cast my ballot.

Mr. Trump put America first, and that is the type of individual this country needs going forward.