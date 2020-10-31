LETTER: Donald Trump has many accomplishments

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Many voters do not like President Donald Trump’s style. But when you check what has been accomplished during his first four years, we find many things that are better for American voters. Notably for the productive voters, those who work and pay taxes.

Here is a short list (there are many more):

■ President Trump’s historic tax bill resulted in workers, small businesses and large businesses having the lowest top marginal tax rate in more than 80 years and made the United States again competitive in the global economy.

■ The United States surpassed Russia and Saudi Arabia as the world’s largest producer of crude oil.

■ ISIS has lost most of its territory and been largely dismantled.

■ More Americans were employed, prior to the pandemic, than ever recorded before in our history, with an increase of more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs.

■ The president signed the groundbreaking First Step Act, a criminal justice bill that made our justice system fairer and helped former inmates successfully return to society. It addressed inequities in sentencing laws that disproportionately harmed Black Americans.

■ The median household income hit the highest level ever recorded

Yes COVID-19 has diminished many of these accomplishments. I trust we can agree the president did not create or cause the pandemic. In perfect hindsight, we could have done better, but decisions were made based on the known facts and expert advice at the time.

Substance is what that matters. Set aside the style and, as a productive voter, vote for the leader America needs for the next four years: President Trump.