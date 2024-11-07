LETTER: Donald Trump has work to do

There is a considerable amount of work to be accomplished to reverse the Biden/Harris disaster

Former President Donald Trump will be returning to the White House for another four-year term.

I could not be happier or more proud. A significant number of Americans realized that Mr. Trump’s decisions and policies worked, whereas Kamala Harris offered nothing but more of the same reckless and wasteful spending on the domestic side and continued loss of respect among foreign nations

Let’s hit the ground running and get it done