LETTER: Donald Trump, immigrants and crime

Nothing is too false, ridiculous or stupid that one-third of the country will not swallow.

In remarks at the White House on Dec. 6, 2017, President Donald Trump stated, “Immigrants are pouring into our country bringing with them crime, tremendous amounts of crime.” But fresh data and recent studies contradict those assertions. In fact, newly released studies confirm that immigrants and immigration are inversely correlated with crime.

According to a study published by the National Academy of Sciences, “Immigrants are less likely than native-born Americans to commit crimes.” In addition, the report goes on to say that neighborhoods with a greater concentration of migrants have much lower crime rates than non-immigrant neighborhoods.

And a study by the Cato Institute produced precisely the same findings, i.e., “All immigrants are less likely to commit crime, and crime rates decline where immigrants settle.” In addition, the study went on to say that even undocumented immigrants are less likely to be incarcerated than native-born Americans.

Mr. Trump often uses isolated anecdotal evidence to make his case. He also vividly describes non-existent crime sprees. For example, in Springfield, Ohio, (Oct. 22) he claimed “they are eating our pets. They are eating our dogs and cats.” And in a townhall meeting in Lancaster, Pennsylvania (Oct. 20) he said, “They are walking out of stores with refrigerators on their backs, air conditioning, everything.”

Our nation has reached a point where there is nothing too false, ridiculous or stupid that one-third of the country will not swallow. A substantial portion of our country has become scornful of compromise and unmoved by facts, evidence and science. We are rapidly losing the truth. We must not let it die.