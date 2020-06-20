LETTER: Donald Trump in a league of his own when it comes to lying

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Richard Pulsifer’s June 13 letter defends President Donald Trump’s lie machine. He claims that the 18,000 lies and misstatements attributable to Mr. Trump is too large a number and cannot be true, that Mr. Trump’s lies are “hyperbole” and that all politicians lie.

Lying, misstatements, hyperbole — call it whatever you want. In Mr. Trump’s case, it is all basically deception. One of the reasons Mr. Trump lies so much is because he repeats the same lies over and over. Databases, including one at The Washington Post, keep track of each of his lies and have a daily tally. Mr. Trump lies about everything, big or small. He even lies about lying (i.e., when confronted with a quote attributable to him, he often says he never said that). All these lies add up. According to Forbes magazine, Mr. Trump is averaging 23.3 lies per day.

When it comes to lying, Mr. Trump is in a league of his own. No other politician comes close.

Sadly, Mr. Trump’s lie enablers are untroubled by all this. They do no one any favors, however, by refusing to recognize Mr. Trump for what he is: a liar 18,000 times over. Truth matters, at least to some people.