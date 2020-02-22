LETTER: Donald Trump is doing plenty wrong

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Lev Schneiderman’s Feb. 13 letter (“Long list”) asked someone to tell him what President Donald Trump is doing wrong. Here is my response.

Mr. Schneiderman is correct that no one is paying more income taxes, but the wealthy are paying much less resulting in a $1 trillion annual deficit our children will have to pay. Mr. Trump’s trade agreement with Canada and Mexico passed only after Democrats and the labor unions fixed it, and his trade agreement with China is a joke. Mr. Trump betrayed our military when he pardoned a war criminal and ordered a war hero fired and investigated because he testified against him.

Mr. Trump’s immigration policy is to rob money from our military to build an expensive wall that blows over in strong winds. Mr. Trump has never been a successful businessman, unless you consider six bankruptcies that cost American taxpayers more than $1 billion to be good business. The steps he has taken to gut rules and regulations are polluting our air and water and killing our planet.

As far as keeping his promises, I see no infrastructure being built, and his budget proposal slashed spending on Social Security and Medicare, two programs he “promised to protect.” Promises made, promises broken.

My long list of what Trump did wrong also has to include his administration being the most corrupt in American history, and his repeated invitations to foreign governments to interfere in our elections.