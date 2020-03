President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Combating the Great Depression, FDR said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” When encountering the same question at a news conference, President Donald Trump responds, to paraphrase, “The only thing we have to fear is the journalists and media.” My take is that what we need to fear is incompetent, narcissistic leadership. Where do we find true leadership in this country?