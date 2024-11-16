48°F
LETTER: Donald Trump is no Ronald Reagan

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
John Longstreet Las Vegas
November 15, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

After reading Michael Reagan’s Tuesday commentary, I was thinking that President Ronald Reagan must be rolling over in his grave if he had read his adopted son’s total support for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential victory. President Reagan was a man of integrity and class. He was mainstream Republican.

He was also a president who was fair and could reach across the aisle in his day. In fact, the first person to see President Reagan in his hospital room after the attempted assassination on his life in 1981 was Democrat Thomas “Tip” O’Neill, who was speaker of the House. During this time, the Soviet Union was dismantled, and that was the end of the Cold War.

Unfortunately, we have a president-elect who has allowed Russia to intervene and now the country is polarized. Something to think about?

