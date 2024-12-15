54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump loses to Barack Obama on deportations

AP Photo/Fernando Llano
AP Photo/Fernando Llano
More Stories
LETTER: Get rid of the Las Vegas HOV lanes
LETTER: The attack on institutional housing investors
AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File
LETTER: Biden tries to undermine Trump’s border policies
Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Keep an eye on Nevada’s ‘bipartisan’ Democrats
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
December 14, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Despite all the badger and banter in the media about how many undocumented immigrants Donald Trump should or could deport, or the claims that Democrats oppose deportations, there has been no mention of the fact that President Barack Obama deported more illegal immigrants during his administration than any other president in history, including Mr. Trump. Why didn’t President Trump deport as many, or even more, than his predecessor?

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
LETTER: The racist Daniel Perry prosecution
Rick Kern Incline Village

Let’s state the obvious: New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg would never have brought this case had Mr. Penny been Black.

LETTER: Dog killers deserve harsh punishment
J. Harper Henderson

District Attorney Steve Wolfson feels the maximum punishment or four years is not enough for this crime, and I could not agree more.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LETTER: The birthright citizen debate
Gary Rosenfeld Tampa, Florida

I’ve seen wire stories in the Review-Journal about Donald Trump and birthright citizenship. There is a simple solution to this.

FILE - Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Those empty federal office buildings
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Wait until Elon gets moving! There’s a new sheriff coming to town in January who will demand accountability and visibility.

MORE STORIES