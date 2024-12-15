LETTER: Donald Trump loses to Barack Obama on deportations

There has been no mention that President Barack Obama deported more illegal immigrants during his administration than any other president in history, including Mr. Trump.

Despite all the badger and banter in the media about how many undocumented immigrants Donald Trump should or could deport, or the claims that Democrats oppose deportations, there has been no mention of the fact that President Barack Obama deported more illegal immigrants during his administration than any other president in history, including Mr. Trump. Why didn’t President Trump deport as many, or even more, than his predecessor?