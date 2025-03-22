62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump loves tariffs

President Donald Trump. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)
President Donald Trump. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)
More Stories
In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, seco ...
LETTER: Don’t minimize biological men playing women’s sports
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Cortez Masto sides with the elite in government shutdown fight
Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A contrast on immigration
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: In Putin’s pocket?
Jack Feely North Las Vegas
March 21, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

According to recent public statements, Donald Trump’s four favorite words are: god, religion, love and tariffs.

This administration suggests that because the United States is the biggest, strongest etc., it can impose its will on other countries regarding drugs, migrants, guns and the balance of trade. In doing so it will curtail these problems, enrich the country and reduce the national debt. But the three scenarios which follow leave me wondering if tariffs are really what the president thinks they are.

1. If countries do comply by reducing the flow of drugs etc, and tariffs are removed, there will be no tariff revenue to reduce the debt.

2. If countries don’t comply, there is no change in the drug or migrant problem but consumers pay higher prices and inflation increases. As prices increase, sales decrease reducing tax revenue.

3. If countries reciprocate, then domestic manufacturers have fewer export markets due to their prices making them less competitive. Exports represent about 20 percent of their total sales. If they must export because they have saturated the domestic market, creating more manufacturing makes no sense.

Tariff revenue is paid by the importer and collected at the border. It goes directly into the treasury. The retailer must decide whether to increase prices to recover the costs or to absorb them and reduce profit. Studies suggest most will pass the cost along to the consumer. Sales tax revenue goes down as inflation increases.

The president claims that his election was a mandate on his promise to lower prices and reduce inflation. But tariffs appear to have the opposite effect. Could it be that tariff revenue will be used to buy a tax reduction for the wealthy rather than a means for reducing the national debt? It is unclear how this makes America greater than it already is.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: In Putin’s pocket?
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Trump has been plenty tough on Russia.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Changing the clocks is welcome in this household
Milton Collins Henderson

As a (very) senior who, along with my senior friends, has difficulty driving at night, I have been looking forward to the return of daylight saving time.

MORE STORIES