LETTER: Donald Trump needs to quit whining

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

While I admit to having some concerns that the far left wing of the Democratic Party will bludgeon Joe Biden into moving away from the centrist positions that won him the election, President Donald Trump’s persistent whining and refusal to concede his clear-cut loss is even more exasperating.

C’mon, man, you struck out. You don’t get to run the bases again just by claiming you got a bad call, especially when the ump is 80 million voters strong.

It’s time our snowflake-in-chief packed up his bruised ego and shuffled himself down the White House steps and back to the dugout. It’s Mr. Biden’s turn. Let’s see what he can do.