54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump needs to quit whining

B.J. Resop Las Vegas
December 7, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

While I admit to having some concerns that the far left wing of the Democratic Party will bludgeon Joe Biden into moving away from the centrist positions that won him the election, President Donald Trump’s persistent whining and refusal to concede his clear-cut loss is even more exasperating.

C’mon, man, you struck out. You don’t get to run the bases again just by claiming you got a bad call, especially when the ump is 80 million voters strong.

It’s time our snowflake-in-chief packed up his bruised ego and shuffled himself down the White House steps and back to the dugout. It’s Mr. Biden’s turn. Let’s see what he can do.

MOST READ
1
2020 NFR Texas 4th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 4th go-round results
2
Golden Knights’ Bill Foley gets closer to gaming industry with $9B deal
Golden Knights’ Bill Foley gets closer to gaming industry with $9B deal
3
UNLV’s Max Gilliam eats sushi off nude model on reality show
UNLV’s Max Gilliam eats sushi off nude model on reality show
4
COVID-19 relief bill: No $1,200 checks but more jobless aid
COVID-19 relief bill: No $1,200 checks but more jobless aid
5
Las Vegas Strip draws COVID-safety OSHA complaints
Las Vegas Strip draws COVID-safety OSHA complaints
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Do we need to change inauguration day?
William Stockdale Las Vegas

Then we would not have so much anxiety about someone abusing the electoral process with fraud and improper voting processes.

LETTER: The scarlett ‘c’?
John Carrier Las Vegas

During my grade school years, all students had to provide their immunization records to show they had been inoculated.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
LETTER: Donald Trump has been fired
Walter F. Wegst Las Vegas

The man has done a few things as president that are good. Overall, however, he is a disaster and should be fired.