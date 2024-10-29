LETTER: Donald Trump not fit to be president

His loyalty is to himself and himself alone. He has neither the energy nor the ability to make complex decisions.

Donald Trump seems to have declined greatly since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. He has been canceling engagements due to exhaustion, he frequently makes no sense, his lies are becoming more personal and extreme and he has returned to the ridiculous orange face paint we’ve seen in the past.

Before marking their ballot, voters need to think deeply about whether Mr. Trump is fit in any way to be the president of our still-great country. He is a thin-skinned, vindictive, shallow-thinking bully who tried to overturn the 2020 election. He looks for enemies to punish and can’t see the obvious result of his proposed policies — such as the fact that tariffs on other countries will be paid by American consumers.

Most of the leadership from Mr. Trump’s prior term refused to endorse him and many are actively campaigning against him. For a man who demands loyalty above all, this is very telling. His loyalty is to himself and himself alone. He has neither the energy nor the ability to make complex decisions. I urge you to vote against him.