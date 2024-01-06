LETTER: Donald Trump proving he’s got a screw loose

Republicans are too cowardly to apologize for being his puppet.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

I know the MAGA clan still pretend to believe in Donald Trump even when he goes on one of his hateful rants. Most of them will brush it off by saying: That’s just Trump being Trump.

Like millions of true-blooded Americans, I believe he is the most embarrassing calamity ever. The Republicans are too cowardly to apologize for being his puppet.

The nonsense he spewed on Truth Social on Jan.1 about Liz Cheney and others is also posted on the internet and proves he is not the hero the MAGAs want to believe he is. He knows he is in deep trouble and his fantasy world is coming to an end. His sheepish behavior is showing. He is actually crying out loud.

I never followed his TV show, etc. But what I read about him made me believe he had a loose screw — and now he is proving it.