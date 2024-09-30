89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump remains a threat to the republic

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
More Stories
LETTER: Wildlife and illegal roads
Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein speaks during a rally at Union Park during the De ...
LETTER: Democrats keep Green Party candidate from Nevada ballot
LETTER: Utah lawsuit threatens the concept of public lands
LETTER: Nevada should look to Colorado when it comes to casinos and smoking
Michael Chapman Las Vegas
September 29, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Your editorial “Harris needs to lower the rhetorical temperature” argues that Donald Trump is not a threat to democracy and that electing him won’t end the country. “That should be obvious because he was already president,” you write. The fact that he was already president does not mean democracy is safe in his hands. Recall his last act as president was to attempt an overthrow of the government by claiming he got more votes than Joe Biden and sending a mob to the Capitol to prevent the certification of the election.

It was the free press and the court system that prevented Mr. Trump’s destruction of the will of the people. While I agree the rhetorical temperature should be lowered — by both sides — there is nothing in Mr. Trump’s behavior as president that compels the conclusion he is not a threat to democracy: just the opposite, actually.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Utah lawsuit threatens the concept of public lands
Jocelyn Torres North Las Vegas

A ruling in favor of Utah’s lawsuit would mark the end of public lands as we know them, opening the floodgates to every anti-public lands politician in the West to seize public lands by way of the courts.

Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Kamala tries to stay in hiding
James McDonald Henderson

It is readily apparent that Ms. Harris does not like or handle spontaneous situations well.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: The real immigration debate
David Antonini Las Vegas

How should the U.S. go about crafting solutions to immigration that acknowledges the need to uphold our immigration laws while also trying to uphold the spirit of America that has always welcomed immigrants?

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
LETTER: Hectoring us on road safety
Bert Woywod Las Vegas

Why on earth do we allow these huge 18-wheelers in the left lanes of our freeways? That’s like having a speeding missile on your back bumper.

MORE STORIES