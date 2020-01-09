LETTER: Donald Trump sends a message to Iran

Finally there is a president in the White House who fights terrorism instead of rewarding it.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

I was a first responder to both World Trade Center attacks in New York City, and I am sick of hearing the Democrats crying about the drone attack on the Iranian general. They are like the kid who would give the bully his lunch money rather than fight.

American lives are precious, and this savage had no problem taking American lives. Our president has sent Iran a message: He will not let our troops and our civilian workers be put in harm’s way. He will not pay these terrorists off, but he will punish them when they take innocent lives.

I saw firsthand what these fanatics will do. I saw the families of the WTC victims bringing hair brushes with DNA so they might ID their loved ones. Three thousand dead.

