LETTER: Donald Trump should exit the stage

What has happened to the America I once knew?

Section 4 of the 14th Amendment clearly prohibits anyone who “engages in insurrection” from ever holding office. It appears, however, that this clause does not apply to Donald Trump.

It is irrelevant whether I am a Republican, Democrat or other. What is relevant and clear is that our Founding Fathers knew enough to place such a statement into the Constitution. Mr. Trump and his rich kid, twisted mind has already had his moment of glory. He cannot be the exception to the rule of law.

His debacle on Jan. 6, 2021, clearly means his time is over. He shouldn’t ever be able to run for an elected office again. Americans need to move on.