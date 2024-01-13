38°F
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump should exit the stage

David Wandel Las Vegas
January 12, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Former President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
What has happened to the America I once knew?

Section 4 of the 14th Amendment clearly prohibits anyone who “engages in insurrection” from ever holding office. It appears, however, that this clause does not apply to Donald Trump.

It is irrelevant whether I am a Republican, Democrat or other. What is relevant and clear is that our Founding Fathers knew enough to place such a statement into the Constitution. Mr. Trump and his rich kid, twisted mind has already had his moment of glory. He cannot be the exception to the rule of law.

His debacle on Jan. 6, 2021, clearly means his time is over. He shouldn’t ever be able to run for an elected office again. Americans need to move on.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks for some yards while pursued by Denver Broncos c ...
LETTER: Raiders season comes to a close
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

It’s obvious that work continues to be required to field a winning team, but celebrating a below .500 season seems a little odd.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: NV Energy must be rolling in our dough
Brian Freymueller Las Vegas

How do company officials justify raising my rates when they’re spending my money to sponsor the Golden Knights’ power play?

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
LETTER: Biden’s massive mess at the border costing taxpayers
Mary Aquino Las Vegas

The United States has released more than 2.3 million migrants at the border since 2021, according to news reports. So for three years — free rent, food, phone and health insurance.

(The Associates Press)
LETTER: Biden delivers more hateful rhetoric
Jane Klein Henderson

Mr. Biden continues to rant about the MAGA crowd, disparaging 75 million Americans. His hateful remarks about millions of Americans is all he can think about.

